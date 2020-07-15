An overview of the ideas, methods, and institutions that permit human society to manage risks and foster enterprise. Emphasis on financially-savvy leadership skills. Description of practices today and analysis of prospects for the future. Introduction to risk management and behavioral finance principles to understand the real-world functioning of securities, insurance, and banking industries. The ultimate goal of this course is using such industries effectively and towards a better society.
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Module 1
Welcome to the course! In this opening module, you will learn the basics of financial markets, insurance, and CAPM (Capital Asset Pricing Model). This module serves as the foundation of this course.
Module 2
In this next module, dive into some details of behavioral finance, forecasting, pricing, debt, and inflation.
Module 3
Stocks, bonds, dividends, shares, market caps; what are these? Who needs them? Why? Module 3 explores these concepts, along with corporation basics and some basic financial markets history.
Module 4
Take a look into the recent past, exploring recessions, bubbles, the mortgage crisis, and regulation.
Mr. Shiller provides with in-depth knowledge in this course and I would suggest this course highly if someone wants to learn about American real estate, financial markets and financial instruments.
This course is so useful to know about finance in depth it gives more examples about the finance . It help to make more decision in finance market. It also motivate students to attract towards finance
Excellent course to learn about the financial markets and many applications of finance. Prof. Shiller was best at explaining new concepts and have motivated me explore more in the field of finance.
Almost a perfect course, with a lot of amazing information. The only bad thing is the class materials are to static and fuelled with info but it will completely change what you know about finantials.
