About this Course

1,183,723 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

19%

started a new career after completing these courses

25%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Behavioral Finance
  • Financial Markets
  • Finance
  • Behavioral Economics

Learner Career Outcomes

19%

started a new career after completing these courses

25%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(126,618 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Module 1

6 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 184 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 139 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 137 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Module 4

7 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 189 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCIAL MARKETS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder