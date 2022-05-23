About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Exposure to risk management concepts and information security fundamentals.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • NIST Risk Management Framework
  • Cybersecurity Risk Management
  • ISO Approach to Risk Management
Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Welcome to Dominant Risk Management Standards and Frameworks (Course 3)

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Dominant Risk Management Standards Organizations: NIST and the ISO (Module 3.1)

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

NIST Risk Management Framework (Module 3.2)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The ISO Approach to Risk Management (Module 3.3)

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min)

