Organizations with little experience in risk management will want to look to national and international organizations for guidance in designing and implementing their risk management efforts. There are two dominant organizations that offer guidance in this area: the U.S. National Institute for Standards in Technology (NIST) and the International Standards Organization.
Exposure to risk management concepts and information security fundamentals.
- Risk Management
- NIST Risk Management Framework
- Cybersecurity Risk Management
- ISO Approach to Risk Management
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Dominant Risk Management Standards and Frameworks (Course 3)
Organizations with little experience in risk management will want to look to national and international organizations for guidance in designing and implementing their risk management efforts. There are two dominant organizations that offer guidance in this area: the U.S. National Institute for Standards in Technology (NIST) and the International Standards Organization. This course examines the risk management frameworks and standards offered by these organizations and then discusses other available approaches. The course concludes with a discussion of applications and tools to support the organization’s risk management effort.
The Dominant Risk Management Standards Organizations: NIST and the ISO (Module 3.1)
NIST Risk Management Framework (Module 3.2)
The ISO Approach to Risk Management (Module 3.3)
