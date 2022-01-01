- Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Risk Management Frameworks Specialization
Exploring Cybersecurity Risk Management Frameworks. Understand the concepts and background of cybersecurity risk management frameworks
What you will learn
You will be able to define Cybersecurity risk and the discuss the threats that create it.
You will be prepared to explain the risk management process to assess and treat risk in the organization.
Define key concepts and terminology in Cybersecurity
Identify threats to cybersecurity
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Given a case study of a sample organization, learner will specify a risk management framework to manage cybersecurity risk. They will describe the resources needed to support this RMF and perform the initial steps of a risk management effort by identifying, classifying and prioritizing organizational assets and the threats to those assets.
We recommend learners have an understanding of computers and applications as well as prior work experience in cybersecurity or risk management.
Cybersecurity Foundations for Risk Management
In order to manage the cybersecurity function business, you must first understand its language and its environment. This course covers the foundations of cybersecurity, including threats and vulnerabilities as well as the tools, technologies, and strategies used to manage it.
A General Approach to Risk Management
Every organization uses its information to support its business operations. When there are threats in the internal and external environments, they create the risk of information loss or damage. This course examines the design and construction of a risk management program, including policies and plans, to support the identification and treatment of risk to the organization’s information assets.
Dominant Risk Management Standards and Frameworks
Organizations with little experience in risk management will want to look to national and international organizations for guidance in designing and implementing their risk management efforts. There are two dominant organizations that offer guidance in this area: the U.S. National Institute for Standards in Technology (NIST) and the International Standards Organization.
Implementing a Risk Management Framework
The ultimate destination for a security manager is the Chief Information Security Officer (or Chief Security Officer) a senior executive role responsible for all cybersecurity operations in the organization. But how do you get from entry-level IT or security employee to the CISO’s office and what do you need to know when you get there? This course examines the career path and requirements to be an effective CISO, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the position.
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
