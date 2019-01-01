Profile

Herbert J. Mattord, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP, CDP

Professor of Information Security

Bio

Dr. Herb Mattord teaches courses in Information Security and Assurance and Cybersecurity at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, GA. He is the Director of Education and Outreach at the KSU Institute for Cybersecurity Workforce Development (cyberinstitute.kennesaw.edu). He completed 26 years of IT industry experience before becoming a full-time academic in 2002. His experiences as an application developer, database administrator, project manager, and information security practitioner are a valuable background to his teaching role at Kennesaw State University. While engaged in his IT career, he worked as an adjunct professor at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw Georgia, Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta, Georgia, Austin Community College in Austin, Texas, and Texas State University-San Marcos. He was formerly the Manager of Corporate Information Technology Security at Georgia-Pacific Corporation, where his practical knowledge of information security implementation and management was acquired. Herb is the co-author of a number of textbooks with Dr. Michael Whitman and others, notably Principles of Information Security, and Management of Information Security. Herb completed his Ph.D. in Information Systems with a concentration in Information Security at Nova Southeastern University.

Courses

Implementing a Risk Management Framework

Dominant Risk Management Standards and Frameworks

Managing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters

Cybersecurity Foundations for Risk Management

Road to the CISO – Culminating Project Course

The Business of Cybersecurity Capstone

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things

The GRC Approach to Managing Cybersecurity

A General Approach to Risk Management

Managing Network Security

The Foundations of Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Job Search and Interviews: Getting Started

Cybersecurity and the X-Factor

