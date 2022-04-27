About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss the development of a Framework to guide the organization’s risk management efforts.

  • Explain the process of performing risk assessment to identify the risk to the organization’s information assets.

  • Discuss the strategies available to the organization to reduce the risk to its information assets to an acceptable level.

Instructors

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Welcome to A General Approach to Risk Management (Course 2)

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Building the Risk Management Effort (Module 2.1)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Planning for Risk Management (Module 2.2)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Conducting the RM Process (Module 2.3)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min)

