Every organization uses its information to support its business operations. When there are threats in the internal and external environments, they create the risk of information loss or damage. This course examines the design and construction of a risk management program, including policies and plans, to support the identification and treatment of risk to the organization’s information assets.
About this Course
What you will learn
Discuss the development of a Framework to guide the organization’s risk management efforts.
Explain the process of performing risk assessment to identify the risk to the organization’s information assets.
Discuss the strategies available to the organization to reduce the risk to its information assets to an acceptable level.
Offered by
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to A General Approach to Risk Management (Course 2)
This is an overview of the learning objectives for the course.
Building the Risk Management Effort (Module 2.1)
Planning for Risk Management (Module 2.2)
Conducting the RM Process (Module 2.3)
