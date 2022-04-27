Learner Reviews & Feedback for A General Approach to Risk Management by University System of Georgia
About the Course
Every organization uses its information to support its business operations. When there are threats in the internal and external environments, they create the risk of information loss or damage. This course examines the design and construction of a risk management program, including policies and plans, to support the identification and treatment of risk to the organization’s information assets....
By Syazwani S
Apr 27, 2022
Such a detailed and well explained on every items on each sections. I've learned a lot of new terms and descriptions associated with Risk Management.