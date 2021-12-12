About this Course

4,716 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define key concepts and terminology in Cybersecurity

  • Identify threats to cybersecurity

  • Describe the role and responsibilities of Cybersecurity management in the risk management effort

  • Explain Cybersecurity risk and the organizational program to manage it

Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity
  • cybersecurity threats
  • Cybersecurity Management
  • Cybersecurity Risk Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Welcome to Cybersecurity Foundations for Risk Management (Course 1)

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

An Introduction to Cybersecurity (Module 1.1)

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Threats to Cybersecurity (Module 1.2)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Cybersecurity Management (Module 1.3)

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 71 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CYBERSECURITY FOUNDATIONS FOR RISK MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder