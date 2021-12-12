In order to manage the cybersecurity function business, you must first understand its language and its environment. This course covers the foundations of cybersecurity, including threats and vulnerabilities as well as the tools, technologies, and strategies used to manage it.
Define key concepts and terminology in Cybersecurity
Identify threats to cybersecurity
Describe the role and responsibilities of Cybersecurity management in the risk management effort
Explain Cybersecurity risk and the organizational program to manage it
- Cybersecurity
- cybersecurity threats
- Cybersecurity Management
- Cybersecurity Risk Management
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Welcome to Cybersecurity Foundations for Risk Management (Course 1)
An Introduction to Cybersecurity (Module 1.1)
Threats to Cybersecurity (Module 1.2)
Cybersecurity Management (Module 1.3)
Detailed explanations on cybersecurity and easy to understand
A very comprehensive course have helped me in gaining knowledge related to Cybersecurity basics and Risk Management
