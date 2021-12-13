Chevron Left
Cybersecurity Foundations for Risk Management by University System of Georgia

4.7
stars
21 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

In order to manage the cybersecurity function business, you must first understand its language and its environment. This course covers the foundations of cybersecurity, including threats and vulnerabilities as well as the tools, technologies, and strategies used to manage it. After completing this course, a learner will be able to: ● Define key concepts and terminology in Cybersecurity ● Identify threats to cybersecurity ● Identify strategies to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in information assets ● Identify the systemic components (including personnel) necessary for an effective cybersecurity program...

Reviews

By Harris A

Dec 13, 2021

A very comprehensive course have helped me in gaining knowledge related to Cybersecurity basics and Risk Management

By falmari

Dec 27, 2021

In this role you learned the basics of managing risk and managing projects properly

By Syazwani S

Apr 10, 2022

D​etailed explanations on cybersecurity and easy to understand

By Kevin K

Feb 15, 2022

Good Learning!

By Priyank P

Feb 28, 2022

Excellent

By Abedullah S

Mar 10, 2022

Wonderful course ,very well crafted However covered only basic level concepts. Quizes were very simple and maximum questions were repeated in final quiz again

