HA
Dec 12, 2021
A very comprehensive course have helped me in gaining knowledge related to Cybersecurity basics and Risk Management
SS
Apr 9, 2022
Detailed explanations on cybersecurity and easy to understand
By Harris A•
Dec 13, 2021
By falmari•
Dec 27, 2021
In this role you learned the basics of managing risk and managing projects properly
By Syazwani S•
Apr 10, 2022
By Kevin K•
Feb 15, 2022
Good Learning!
By Priyank P•
Feb 28, 2022
Excellent
By Abedullah S•
Mar 10, 2022
Wonderful course ,very well crafted However covered only basic level concepts. Quizes were very simple and maximum questions were repeated in final quiz again