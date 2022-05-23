The ultimate destination for a security manager is the Chief Information Security Officer (or Chief Security Officer) a senior executive role responsible for all cybersecurity operations in the organization. But how do you get from entry-level IT or security employee to the CISO’s office and what do you need to know when you get there? This course examines the career path and requirements to be an effective CISO, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the position.
Identify the career development and path of a Cybersecurity professional from entry-level to CISO
Define and describe the role and function of a CISO in planning for cybersecurity
Identify the development of a cybersecurity governance program and the role the CISO would play in it
Discuss the strategic responsibilities of the CISO in overseeing an organization’s cybersecurity program
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Introduction to The Culminating Project (Capstone Course)
Learning objectives for the capstone project.
Case Project Assignment 1 of 5
Prepare and submit a case-based presentation to deliver the results of a proposal to implement a risk management framework suitable for the case organization.
Case Project Assignment 2 of 5
Identify the information assets to be included in the risk management effort.
Case Project Assignment 3 of 5
Identify threats to key information assets.
About the Cybersecurity Risk Management Frameworks Specialization
In this specialization, you will learn how to define Cybersecurity risk and discuss the threats that create it while you also learn to describe the role of Cybersecurity management in the management of Cybersecurity risk. You will go on to understand the elements of a general risk management framework as well as how to develop and administer a risk management effort. Along the way you will learn about the dominant standards and frameworks in risk management, and the tools used to support them.
