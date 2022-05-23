About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity Risk Management Frameworks Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the career development and path of a Cybersecurity professional from entry-level to CISO

  • Define and describe the role and function of a CISO in planning for cybersecurity

  • Identify the development of a cybersecurity governance program and the role the CISO would play in it

  • Discuss the strategic responsibilities of the CISO in overseeing an organization’s cybersecurity program

Course 4 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity Risk Management Frameworks Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to The Culminating Project (Capstone Course)

Week 2

Case Project Assignment 1 of 5

Week 3

Case Project Assignment 2 of 5

Week 4

Case Project Assignment 3 of 5

About the Cybersecurity Risk Management Frameworks Specialization

Cybersecurity Risk Management Frameworks

