About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Risk Management Specialization
Beginner Level

Familiarity with financial investments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc.); basic knowledge of statistics and probability

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the fundamentals of operational risk management from the different roles in risk governance to the application of risk frameworks

  • Report and investigate operational risk events, produce KRI data and trend analysis, and implement operational risk appetite frameworks

  • Build and implement an operational risk assessment program

Skills you will gain

  • Understand Operational Risk Key Risk Indicators (KRIs)
  • Understand Operational Risk Scenario Analysis
  • Calculate Operational Risk Capital
Instructor

Offered by

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Getting Started

2 videos (Total 3 min), 4 readings
Week 2

Module 01: Operational Risk Management Setup

2 videos (Total 19 min)
Week 3

Module 02: Operational Risk Identification Tools

3 videos (Total 16 min)
Week 4

Module 03: Operational Risk Measurement and Analysis

3 videos (Total 18 min)

About the Risk Management Specialization

Risk Management

Placeholder