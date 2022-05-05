In the final course from the Risk Management specialization, you will be introduced to the different roles in risk governance and the benefits of establishing an operational risk management program at your own workplace. This course will highlight key elements of an Operational Risk Management framework and help you identify the appropriate elements to incorporate in your own program. By the end of the course, you will be able to capture, report, and investigate operational risk events, produce meaningful key risk indicator (KRI) data and trend analysis, assess organizational risk appetite, and design an Operational Risk Control and Self-Assessment program.
Familiarity with financial investments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc.); basic knowledge of statistics and probability
Understand the fundamentals of operational risk management from the different roles in risk governance to the application of risk frameworks
Report and investigate operational risk events, produce KRI data and trend analysis, and implement operational risk appetite frameworks
Build and implement an operational risk assessment program
- Understand Operational Risk Key Risk Indicators (KRIs)
- Understand Operational Risk Scenario Analysis
- Calculate Operational Risk Capital
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
Getting Started
In the final course from the Risk Management specialization, you will be introduced to the different roles in risk governance and the benefits of establishing an operational risk management program at your own workplace. This course will highlight key elements of an Op Risk Management framework and help you identify the appropriate elements to incorporate in your own program. By the end of the course, you will be able to capture, report, and investigate operational risk events, produce meaningful key risk indicator (KRI) data and trend analysis, assess organizational risk appetite, and design an Operational Risk Control and Self-Assessment program.
Module 01: Operational Risk Management Setup
We’ll begin by looking at the operational risk management setup.
Module 02: Operational Risk Identification Tools
In this module we will look at the tools that operational risk managers use to flag and identify risks.
Module 03: Operational Risk Measurement and Analysis
In Module 3, we’ll look at how you collect operational risk data to measure and analyze risk. We’ll also look at how you calculate regulatory risk capital requirements for unexpected losses and how to create scenario analyses.
About the Risk Management Specialization
This 4-course Specialization from the New York Institute of Finance (NYIF) is intended for STEM undergraduates, finance practitioners, bank and investment managers, business managers, regulators, and policymakers. This Specialization will teach you how to measure, assess, and manage risk in your organization. By the end of the Specialization, you will understand how to establish a risk management process using various frameworks and strategies provided throughout the program.
