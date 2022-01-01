- Credit Risk Measurement and Management
- Application of Financial Statistics and Probability
- Market Risk Measurement and Management
- Operational Risk Measurement and Management
- Risk Management
- Financial Risk
- Leadership and Financial Risk Estimation and Management
- Regulations
- Credit Analysis
- Financial Analysis
- credit risk
- Market Risk Management
Risk Management Specialization
Enhance Your Skills in Risk Management. Understand the theory and practice of risk management and the expected results from a successful risk management process.
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand the concepts and principles of credit risk management and the steps to manage portfolio credit risks.
Use statistical models to measure risk associated with different types of investments.
How to build an operational risk assessment program.
Differentiate between financial and business risks
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete a project in the third course covering the estimation and analysis of risk in a globally diversified equity portfolio. The portfolio will include allocations of equity indexes from the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong, and Germany. Data for the two years prior to March 2020 will be used to convert daily returns in each indexes' currency into dollar returns. Value-at-Risk and Expected Shortfall for the portfolio will be calculated using an equal-weighted sample and an exponentially weighted sample. Learners will then be given a new 2-year data set that includes the market data through August of 2020. They will be asked to re-evaluate risk for the portfolio using Value-at-Risk and Expected Shortfall.
Familiarity with financial instruments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc.); basic knowledge of statistics and probability
Familiarity with financial instruments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc.); basic knowledge of statistics and probability
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Risk Management
What is risk? Why do firms manage risk? In this course, you will be introduced to the different types of business and financial risks, their sources, and best practice methods for measuring risk. This course will help you gauge different risk types and set risk limits, describe the key factors that drive each type of risk, and identify the steps needed to choose probability distributions to estimate risk. You will explore the history and development of risk management as a science, and financial and business trends that have shaped the practice of risk management. By the end of the course, you will have the essential knowledge to measure, assess, and manage risk in your organization.
Credit Risk Management: Frameworks and Strategies
In this course, you will use business and industry analysis to understand companies, projects, business models, and financing proposals. You will then prepare qualitative risk analysis for specific companies to use as the basis for financial analysis, project analysis, and risk decisions. Lastly, you will understand how to use financial ratios and financial metrics to evaluate a company or project’s profitability, balance sheet, capital structure, and cash flow to assess overall financial performance and risk profile.
Market Risk Management: Frameworks & Strategies
This course provides the foundation for understanding the frameworks used to develop market risk management strategies. You will identify the market risks associated with each type of financial instrument. You will be introduced to techniques for estimating the risk associated with each class of investments. By the end of the course, you will be able to select the most effective derivatives for managing risk of a single asset and a portfolio of assets, develop asset selection strategies for managing risk in a portfolio, and model risk associated with a single asset and a portfolio of assets.
Operational Risk Management: Frameworks & Strategies
In the final course from the Risk Management specialization, you will be introduced to the different roles in risk governance and the benefits of establishing an operational risk management program at your own workplace. This course will highlight key elements of an Operational Risk Management framework and help you identify the appropriate elements to incorporate in your own program. By the end of the course, you will be able to capture, report, and investigate operational risk events, produce meaningful key risk indicator (KRI) data and trend analysis, assess organizational risk appetite, and design an Operational Risk Control and Self-Assessment program.
Offered by
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.