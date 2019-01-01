Joseph Iraci is currently VP of Enterprise Risk Management and Internal Audit at Robinhood Markets, Inc. Prior to joining Robinhood Markets, Inc., Joe was the former Chief Risk Officer for TD Ameritrade, Inc., TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Futures and FX, LLC. Prior to joining TD Ameritrade, Joe held various senior risk management positions at Fidelity Investments and Deutsche Bank AG. Joe served in the United States Marine Corps, and after being honorably discharged he completed his undergraduate studies at St. John’s University and received his MBA from New York University. Joe specializes in Risk Management, Trading, Brokerage, Banking, Insurance, Regulations, Financial Products, and Strategy. He is very active in various councils and committees within the financial services industry. He is the author of numerous white papers and articles and is a frequent presenter at risk management conferences.