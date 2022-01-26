What is risk? Why do firms manage risk? In this course, you will be introduced to the different types of business and financial risks, their sources, and best practice methods for measuring risk. This course will help you gauge different risk types and set risk limits, describe the key factors that drive each type of risk, and identify the steps needed to choose probability distributions to estimate risk. You will explore the history and development of risk management as a science, and financial and business trends that have shaped the practice of risk management. By the end of the course, you will have the essential knowledge to measure, assess, and manage risk in your organization.
Familiarity with financial instruments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc.); basic knowledge of statistics and probability
Differentiate between financial and business risks
Examine the key concepts and factors of risk measurement
Understand the application of risk modeling
Understand the principles of risk management
Skills you will gain
- Risk Management
- Financial Risk
- Leadership and Financial Risk Estimation and Management
- Regulations
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
This course will introduce you to different types of business and financial risk. You will learn how these risks are measured and also gain an understanding of the goals and benefits of risk management. The skills that you will gain by the end of this course will enable you to measure and manage risk in your organization.
Module 01: Overview of Risk Management
In this module, you will learn about financial and business risks. You will also get introduced to the various types of financial risks and learn about their sources and how firms manage risks. We'll also look at the difference between risk measurement and risk management. Let's get started.
Module 02: Types of Business and Financial Risks
In this module, you will learn about the four main types of financial risk. You will then learn about the best measures to use to gauge different risk types and set risk limits. You will also learn how investment managers maximize portfolio returns while keeping risk within their tolerances and then apply these techniques to a portfolio you will construct.
Module 03: Money & Capital Markets and Regulatory
In this module, you will learn the difference between Money and Capital markets. You will also learn to differentiate among the 3 regulatory structures - US, UK, and EU and understand how regulatory structures impact your firm.
About the Risk Management Specialization
This 4-course Specialization from the New York Institute of Finance (NYIF) is intended for STEM undergraduates, finance practitioners, bank and investment managers, business managers, regulators, and policymakers. This Specialization will teach you how to measure, assess, and manage risk in your organization. By the end of the Specialization, you will understand how to establish a risk management process using various frameworks and strategies provided throughout the program.
