About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Risk Management Specialization
Beginner Level

Familiarity with financial instruments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc.); basic knowledge of statistics and probability

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Differentiate between financial and business risks

  • Examine the key concepts and factors of risk measurement

  • Understand the application of risk modeling

  • Understand the principles of risk management

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • Financial Risk
  • Leadership and Financial Risk Estimation and Management
  • Regulations
Instructors

Offered by

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Module 01: Overview of Risk Management

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 02: Types of Business and Financial Risks

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 03: Money & Capital Markets and Regulatory

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO RISK MANAGEMENT

About the Risk Management Specialization

Risk Management

