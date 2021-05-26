About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Introduction to Cybersecurity & Risk Management Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Risk Assessment

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Risk Management

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Threat Modeling

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Business Continuity Planning

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

