In this course, you will learn about risk assessment techniques and how to implement a number of strategies that will ensure the protection of assets. You will learn about the relationship between assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and risks. You will also engage with a number of current case studies in the industry that illustrate the material. You will leave the course with skills relating to threat modeling and business continuity planning that have direct applications at your current job or in your future career.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Risk Assessment
Welcome to the first module of Introduction to Risk Management. In this module we focus on understanding what a risk is and the range of dependencies that a risk may rely on. We will also list and describe risk assessment techniques that can help you better understand any risk landscape. Finally, we will discuss how to present identified risks to your leadership for better decision making.
Risk Management
Welcome to Module 2! Now that we have practiced identifying risk, we will discuss the means to manage it. In this module you will be introduced to the three categories of controls, as well as the six steps of the Risk Management Framework (RMF).
Threat Modeling
Welcome to Module 3! This week, we discuss the art of threat modeling. Being able to threat model is an important skill for security professionals, as well as other professions within the computing realm. Threat modeling can help with early identification of security issues, make the organization more efficient, and offer a better understanding of how prone the organization and its assets are to attacks.
Business Continuity Planning
Welcome to the fourth and final module of Introduction to Risk Management! Information systems play critical role in today's business, hence it's important to have a continuity plan for information systems, as well as your other business functions. A business continuity plan enables business and its IT infrastructure to withstand any likely disruptions. Whether you're working towards a CISSP certification or a role in risk management, it is very important to understand the role business continuity plays in continuation of critical business operations.
I have never thought about cybersecurity and how it works. This is very interesting to learn something I never knew.
VERY INFORMATIVE AND RELEVANT TO CURRENT ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
it is very good introduction to Risk with some case study to do.
In this case-based Specialization, you will be introduced to the field of cybersecurity through the world of security governance and risk management.
