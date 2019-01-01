Profile

Qasim Ijaz

Offensive Security Lead

    Bio

    Qasim Ijaz is an Offensive Security Lead who specializes in risk management and offensive security. He is experienced in risk management and offensive security execution in compliance with a multitude of frameworks, including but not limited to NIST RMF & 800-53, HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, and FedRAMP. His progressive experience has led to demonstrated success in identifying and helping remediate major security concerns, with the capacity to build out specialized strategies and quickly react to new threat scenarios at an enterprise level. His areas of interest include healthcare security, cybersecurity policy, Windows penetration testing, and the "dry" business side of hacking. Bolstering Qasim’s professional attainments are his exceptional academic qualifications and continued community engagement through local conferences and meetups. He possesses both a Master of Science in Cybersecurity as well as a Master of Business Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus. Qasim also possesses Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) and Certified Red Team Professional (CRTP) certifications. Qasim is an Offensive Security Lead during the day and a teacher in the afterhours. He has delivered training at conferences such as Blackhat and BSides, as well as in college classrooms.

    Courses

    Introduction to Risk Management

    Personnel & Third-Party Security

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder