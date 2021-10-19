Chevron Left
About the Course

In this course, you will learn about risk assessment techniques and how to implement a number of strategies that will ensure the protection of assets. You will learn about the relationship between assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and risks. You will also engage with a number of current case studies in the industry that illustrate the material. You will leave the course with skills relating to threat modeling and business continuity planning that have direct applications at your current job or in your future career....

GT

Sep 30, 2021

I have never thought about cybersecurity and how it works. This is very interesting to learn something I never knew.

TC

May 26, 2021

it is very good introduction to Risk with some case study to do.

By Rosa M M

Oct 19, 2021

In my opinion this course is excellent because - the instructor: explains very clearly - the case study: very interesting and, the most useful for me, is the instructor's responses - Supplementary readings: an excellent opportunity to learn about real cases

By T C

May 27, 2021

By Sri U M T

Jun 27, 2021

Studying on coursera is very satisfying. The instructional videos are very clear with case studies that can be used as hands-on exercises.

By Gelinda L T

Oct 1, 2021

By Felix O

Jun 14, 2021

VERY INFORMATIVE AND RELEVANT TO CURRENT ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

By Chitty B T

May 27, 2021

Very Good Course..

By Kenneth T

Aug 19, 2021

great

By 321813601010 g

Apr 15, 2021

Good

By Payam H

May 21, 2021

i just compared this course with what i have read in CISSP and i think the sequence of this course is not perfect. Thus i decided to unenroll.

Thanks

By obielue m

Feb 17, 2022

Outstanding

By Rana A

Dec 5, 2021

