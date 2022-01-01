No prior experience required.
Introduction to Cybersecurity & Risk Management Specialization
Gain Skills in Cybersecurity and Risk Management. The three interconnected courses in this specialization cover security governance and compliance strategies, foundational risk management techniques, as well as personnel and third-party security measures.
Offered By
What you will learn
How to create security strategies that align with a company's goals and objectives
How to apply risk assessment techniques to real-world situations
How to implement effective security education, training, and awareness programs
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this program you will complete a series of case studies which will require you to apply the concepts and tools introduced in the video lectures to problems addressed by cybersecurity practitioners in real-world situations.
The topics of these case studies cover a broad range of cybersecurity threats such as those posed by novel IoT technologies, ransomware attacks, and social engineering campaigns.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Security Governance & Compliance
Students are introduced to the field of cyber security with a focus on the domain of security & risk management. Topics include the fundamental concepts and goals of cybersecurity (the CIA triad), security governance design, the NIST cybersecurity framework, relevant laws and regulations, and the roles of policies, strategies, and procedures in cybersecurity governance.
Introduction to Risk Management
In this course, you will learn about risk assessment techniques and how to implement a number of strategies that will ensure the protection of assets. You will learn about the relationship between assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and risks. You will also engage with a number of current case studies in the industry that illustrate the material. You will leave the course with skills relating to threat modeling and business continuity planning that have direct applications at your current job or in your future career.
Personnel & Third-Party Security
In this course, you will learn all about the process of implementing effective education, training, and awareness programs. You will also study the role personnel security plays in protecting an organization’s assets, intellectual property, and physical assets. You will also be introduced to the steps required for effective Vendor Risk Management (VRM), including: due diligence, contracting, monitoring & accessing, and termination. Throughout the course, you will engage with current case studies that illustrate the key concepts in your lessons. You will also have the chance to submit assignments in which you will apply the material in a practical application.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.