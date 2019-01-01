Jacob Horne is a Senior Cybersecurity Consultant with CMTC where he provides training and technical assistance to small and medium-sized California manufacturers. Jacob specializes in demystifying and facilitating compliance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements for Defense Industrial Base companies. As a U.S. Navy veteran with over 13 years of experience in the cybersecurity field, Jacob has led high performance teams across a broad spectrum of disciplines. While on Active Duty, Jacob served as an intelligence analyst and cyber operations planner for the NSA as well as the lead blue team analyst for Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 where he was responsible for the cybersecurity of all Battle Force Seventh Fleet assets. As a civilian, Jacob has worked as a Senior SOC Analyst for the U.S. Army 516th Signal Brigade where he provided 24x7 cyber incident handling for U.S. Pacific Command’s Theater Information Grid. Additionally, Jacob was a Senior Principal Cybersecurity Engineer for Northrop Grumman where he specialized in managing the intricacies of the NIST Risk Management Framework for high cost, low production DOD weapons systems. As the lead instructor and for UCLA Extension’s six-month Cybersecurity Bootcamp, Jacob established a pilot program that has placed dozens of entry-level applicants into promising cybersecurity careers."