About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Cybersecurity & Risk Management Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Cybersecurity & Risk Management Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Cybersecurity

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Security Governance

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Legal & Regulatory Compliance

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Policies, Standards, & Procedures

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Introduction to Cybersecurity & Risk Management Specialization

Introduction to Cybersecurity & Risk Management

