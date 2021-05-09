Students are introduced to the field of cyber security with a focus on the domain of security & risk management. Topics include the fundamental concepts and goals of cybersecurity (the CIA triad), security governance design, the NIST cybersecurity framework, relevant laws and regulations, and the roles of policies, strategies, and procedures in cybersecurity governance.
This course is part of the Introduction to Cybersecurity & Risk Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Cybersecurity
Welcome to the first module of Security Governance & Compliance. This course is also the first of three courses in the Introduction to Cybersecurity & Risk Management specialization. In this module we introduce the field of cybersecurity and the topics that will be covered over the duration of this certificate program. This module's lectures will also cover the CIA triad, which is a framework for understanding the fundamental goals of cybersecurity. Lastly, we will define and practice applying foundational cybersecurity terminology.
Security Governance
Welcome back! In this module we dive deeper into the processes of security governance. Despite a constant stream of security breaches, lawsuits, FTC rulings, and headlines, the market still does not reward security for security's sake. Every decision to spend money on security is a decision to not invest money in other activities that drive the bottom line. The role of security governance is to create a security strategy that aligns with the "main thing" a business does, whatever that may be.
Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Welcome back! Alignment within an organization happens in many ways. This includes the culture of an organization, its risk tolerance, and overall market industry conditions. However, most importantly of all of these, is the surrounding legal and regulatory landscape. In this module we will investigate legal and regulatory compliance.
Policies, Standards, & Procedures
Welcome to the fourth and final module for this course! As we move further down the pyramid of governance, we enter into the territory of policies, standards, and procedures. In this module we will define and differentiate between each of these concepts and processes. Lastly, in the peer-graded activity you will have the opportunity to apply this knowledge to a real world case study.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.94%
- 4 stars17.72%
- 3 stars5.06%
- 1 star1.26%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SECURITY GOVERNANCE & COMPLIANCE
Sufficientlyclear in explaining the material, providing example to the general public and interesting case study
The course is detail and shows how practical policies should be placed.
I'm just little bit sick so I don't have time to take this course
It is suitable for both experts and beginners. We will gain a deeper understanding of the topic by completing the task. I think it is good!
About the Introduction to Cybersecurity & Risk Management Specialization
In this case-based Specialization, you will be introduced to the field of cybersecurity through the world of security governance and risk management.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.