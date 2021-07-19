TO
Feb 25, 2022
The course is excellent. The pace of the instructor's cadance is a little fast and he hesitates for periods in the beginning, but overall he's very thorough.
LO
Jan 9, 2022
It is suitable for both experts and beginners. We will gain a deeper understanding of the topic by completing the task. I think it is good!
By Stefany I•
Jul 19, 2021
Really liked this course as it put into perspective a lot of day-to-day topics that I have to contend with in my current role. The instructions were clear and the videos were to-the-point and not too long. Great to be able to refer back to the videos for double-checking things before writing assignments. One thing that was very frustrating was needing to write my assignments in Word and then copying and pasting into the assignments window - when trying to type directly into the allocated pane, the cursor would jump randomly to an unknown place, messing up what Id written (even here, text has just suddenly, randomly changed!)
By Carlos E•
Sep 26, 2021
This is one of the best Cybersecurity courses for students and people who wants to start a cybersecurity carrer. The instructor makes an excellent job explaining and giving examples of the main topics, video lessons are longer enough and well produced, assignments makes you really dive into the readings and complementing materials with interesting and real life study cases, so that you will apply your knowledge in real life scenarios. The only issue is the peer-review section, but this is a common issue at coursera platform.
By Alan M D•
Jul 19, 2021
The instructor was excellent, very articulate and able to convey compex subjects very well. The class was interesting and gave me great new insights that I had not considred before. My only problem was that if I needed questions answered by course staff, I got nothing after many days, total crickets, which is disappointing.
By Tiera O•
Feb 26, 2022
By Bruno B d O•
Sep 13, 2021
One of the best introduction courses I completed. Rich in updated resources. It requires some dedication and a lot of reading for completion.
By Laily•
Jan 10, 2022
By Ade R B•
May 9, 2021
Sufficientlyclear in explaining the material, providing example to the general public and interesting case study
By Anna M•
Jul 1, 2021
Excellent course. I would recommend it to everyone who wants to improve their knowledge in cybersecurity.
By John M•
Aug 5, 2021
A great way to learn about what could be perceived as a dull part of Cybersecurity
By felix A•
Apr 20, 2022
The course is detail and shows how practical policies should be placed.
By Harris A•
Dec 10, 2021
I love this course it gives me a basic understanding of cybersecurity
By Sathiyamoothri P•
Mar 29, 2022
Good course with a lot of helpful information for beginners.
By Bhushan D•
Dec 28, 2021
Adequate insight on Security & Compliance
By Dmytrii T•
Apr 21, 2022
Very interesting and useful course
By Rosa M M•
Oct 19, 2021
Focused, concise, interesting
By Karik•
Apr 30, 2021
Easy understand. Thank you
By Jyothi N•
Apr 26, 2021
The course was very good
By Kovuru S k•
Jul 30, 2021
Clear explanation
By Mahmoud D•
Mar 29, 2022
helpfull course
By Ahmed a•
Jan 24, 2022
good luck
By ALI M F•
Dec 6, 2021
By Amanuel G•
Jan 31, 2022
The course was great. I would have liked a little more personal exchanges with the lecturer and or experts in the field - also to ask questions. I also missed a bit of the interaction with peers - although the peer grading assignments were a great way to see other students' ideas.
The content of the course was clear and consice and I really enjoyed the videos and learned in the process.
By Utku T•
Mar 29, 2021
A good beginner course for security governance. One can understand the importance of security, security governance and compliance. Case studies and readings are valuable to understand the subjects.
By Carolline M d F•
Apr 12, 2021
It is a really good course but maybe he could teach in a more dinamical way.
By Yasmine S•
Sep 16, 2021
