About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Leadership and Management Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Leadership and Management Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Introduction to IS Governance (474)

21 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

6 minutes to complete

IS Roles and Responsibilities (475)

6 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min)
Week
3

Week 3

21 minutes to complete

Information Security Strategy (478)

21 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
4

Week 4

12 minutes to complete

IS Resources and Constraints (480)

12 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min)

Cybersecurity Leadership and Management

