This course covers Serverless Javascript and Web Developer Desktop Security.
About this Course
1-2 years experience with JavaScript.
What you will learn
Serverless Javascript
Web Developer Desktop Security.
Skills you will gain
- Node.Js
- JavaScript
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Serverless Javascript
Exploring serverless JavaScript. All major cloud providers now provide serverless services. But what are the security implications of using them? In this course, we will review the security best practices of a safe serverless project.
Web Developer Desktop Security
A look at common web developer desktop security issues. Building web applications can open some parts of your own workstation to attacks. In this short course, we will go through a few "gotchas" anyone building web applications should know about.
About the JavaScript Security Specialization
In this Specialization, we will investigate, prevent, and resolve JavaScript-related attacks and learn how to build safer JavaScript applications. JavaScript is a fundamental technology for building web applications and is also popular for building server-side, desktop, and even mobile applications. Most of this learning Specialization will cover front-end JavaScript; however, we will also consider Node.js. After completing this Specialization, you will understand the diverse threats and protections of the JavaScript world.
