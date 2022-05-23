This course covers Expressions, Prototype Pollution and Ecosystem Modules (npm) and Supply Chain.
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Expressions
Prototype Pollution
Ecosystem Modules (npm) and Supply Chain
About the JavaScript Security Specialization
In this Specialization, we will investigate, prevent, and resolve JavaScript-related attacks and learn how to build safer JavaScript applications. JavaScript is a fundamental technology for building web applications and is also popular for building server-side, desktop, and even mobile applications. Most of this learning Specialization will cover front-end JavaScript; however, we will also consider Node.js. After completing this Specialization, you will understand the diverse threats and protections of the JavaScript world.
