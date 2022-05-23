About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
JavaScript Security Specialization
Intermediate Level

1-2 years JavaScript experience.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Expressions

  • Prototype Pollution

  • Ecosystem Modules (npm) and Supply Chain

Instructor

Offered by

Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Expressions

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Prototype Pollution

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Ecosystem Modules (npm) and Supply Chain

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 63 min)

About the JavaScript Security Specialization

JavaScript Security

