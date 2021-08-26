This course is a Secure Javascript Programming Overview. It gives the student an introduction to JavaScript security and covers important topics like authentication best practices and refreshers on JavaScript, Web browsers and Node.js.
About this Course
1-2 years experience with JavaScript.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Secure JavaScript Programming Overview
An exploration of Java and its runtime environments. In this course, we will cover some base concepts of JavaScript and its runtime environments. We will start by doing a few refreshers on the languages and its history; then we will look at an overview of web browsers and Node.js as JavaScript runtimes.
Authentication Best Practices
This course explores web authentication and best practices. Here, we will go through refreshers on authentication and a bit of cryptography. We will cover the case of cookies and non-cookies-based front-end authentication. We will also cover best practices in term of front-end identity management.
There are a lot of new information and how to use it. Worth it to attend for a beginner like me in JavaScript programming and i did not know we can do alot with javascript programming
Good content, and just ... real! Worth your time if you are a JS dev!
About the JavaScript Security Specialization
In this Specialization, we will investigate, prevent, and resolve JavaScript-related attacks and learn how to build safer JavaScript applications. JavaScript is a fundamental technology for building web applications and is also popular for building server-side, desktop, and even mobile applications. Most of this learning Specialization will cover front-end JavaScript; however, we will also consider Node.js. After completing this Specialization, you will understand the diverse threats and protections of the JavaScript world.
