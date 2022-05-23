About this Course

1,962 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
JavaScript Security Specialization
Intermediate Level

1-2 years of JavaScript experience.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • XSS and Javascript Remote Code Execution.

  • CSRF and Browser Security.

Skills you will gain

  • Node.Js
  • JavaScript
  • Java Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
JavaScript Security Specialization
Intermediate Level

1-2 years of JavaScript experience.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

XSS and Javascript Remote Code Execution

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 94 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

CSRF and Browser Security

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min)

About the JavaScript Security Specialization

JavaScript Security

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder