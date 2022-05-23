This course covers XSS and Javascript Remote Code Execution and CSRF and Browser Security.
1-2 years of JavaScript experience.
XSS and Javascript Remote Code Execution.
CSRF and Browser Security.
- Node.Js
- JavaScript
- Java Programming
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
XSS and Javascript Remote Code Execution
This course explores cross-site scripting (XSS) in JavaScript. XSS attacks are arguably the main threat against JavaScript web applications. In this course, we will cover them in detail and leave no stone unturned as we check everything about reflected, stored, DOM-based XSS. We will extensively cover CSP and trusted types.
CSRF and Browser Security
An exploration of cross-site request forgery, or CSRF. CSRF (cross-site request forgery) attacks can be disastrous for a website. In this course, we will learn exactly what they are and take a back-end (examples with Node.js) and front-end approach against them. Browsers have multiple security mechanisms to block certain attacks, and any web developer should have an idea of what these mechanisms are and how to use them.
About the JavaScript Security Specialization
In this Specialization, we will investigate, prevent, and resolve JavaScript-related attacks and learn how to build safer JavaScript applications. JavaScript is a fundamental technology for building web applications and is also popular for building server-side, desktop, and even mobile applications. Most of this learning Specialization will cover front-end JavaScript; however, we will also consider Node.js. After completing this Specialization, you will understand the diverse threats and protections of the JavaScript world.
