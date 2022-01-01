About this Specialization

In this Specialization, we will investigate, prevent, and resolve JavaScript-related attacks and learn how to build safer JavaScript applications. JavaScript is a fundamental technology for building web applications and is also popular for building server-side, desktop, and even mobile applications. Most of this learning Specialization will cover front-end JavaScript; however, we will also consider Node.js. After completing this Specialization, you will understand the diverse threats and protections of the JavaScript world.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

JavaScript Security Refreshers

JavaScript Security Part 1

JavaScript Security Part 2

JavaScript Security Part 3

