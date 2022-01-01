- Secure Coding
JavaScript Security Specialization
Launch your career in JavaScript Security. Master strategies to investigate, prevent and resolve JavaScript-related attacks and learn how to build safer applications.
Offered By
What you will learn
XSS and remote code execution.
Regular expressions.
CSRF and browser security.
XSS and Javascript Remote Code Execution.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Put your newly acquired JavaScript Security knowledge to use with an exciting project that focuses on finding and exploiting vulnerabilities, then fixing them! You will gain understanding of the diverse threats and protections of the JavaScript world.
1-2 years familiarity with JavaScript
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
JavaScript Security Refreshers
This course is a Secure Javascript Programming Overview. It gives the student an introduction to JavaScript security and covers important topics like authentication best practices and refreshers on JavaScript, Web browsers and Node.js.
JavaScript Security Part 1
This course covers XSS and Javascript Remote Code Execution and CSRF and Browser Security.
JavaScript Security Part 2
This course covers Expressions, Prototype Pollution and Ecosystem Modules (npm) and Supply Chain.
JavaScript Security Part 3
This course covers Serverless Javascript and Web Developer Desktop Security.
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
