Vladimir works as a software engineer at Sqreen, where he builds a tool to secure web applications. He used to be a professional security auditor and a web developer in agencies. He is one of the most active members of the Node.js Security Working Group, where he handles the security of Node.js and its ecosystem. Vladimir is an official Node.js collaborator and his contributions mostly focus in the domain of security and monitoring. He also often give talks and training to software engineers to teach them about application security.