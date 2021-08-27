By Zac S•
Aug 27, 2021
Good content, and just ... real! Worth your time if you are a JS dev!
By Gary C•
Mar 1, 2022
This is a brief but excellent introduction or refresher (depends on your exisitng level of knowlegde) to JavaScript security, Web browser security, Node.js security, and web site authentication. The Instructor is obviously incredibly knowledgable but he describes concepts at an elementary level which is easy to understand. I did have to replay a few segments of video but I think that was a reflection of my lack of prior knowledge rather than poor explanations by the Instructor. I learned much more in this brief course than i expected to I consider it time very well spent.
By Miguel G•
Jan 22, 2022
Excelent
By NORAZURA B M•
May 12, 2022
There are a lot of new information and how to use it. Worth it to attend for a beginner like me in JavaScript programming and i did not know we can do alot with javascript programming
By Mitesh K•
Mar 20, 2022
It doesnot address questions specific to security attacks. Need more apt quizzes and less of video or some depiction of security threats