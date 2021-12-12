Chevron Left
Back to Governance and Strategy

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Governance and Strategy by Infosec

About the Course

This course is an introduction and an overview to the basic principles of cybersecurity Governance and Strategy. It provides guidance on determining information security objectives and how to measure progress toward achieving them. It is an exposition on the rationale and necessity for senior management to integrate information security into overall organizational governance at the highest levels....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Governance and Strategy

By Humphrey S

Dec 12, 2021

Very useful overview of the the challenges of IT and governance

By Cristi C

Mar 23, 2022

Great course

By Ritwik P

Mar 20, 2022

More elaborative

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder