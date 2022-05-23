This course is an introduction and an overview to the basic principles of cybersecurity leadership and management. It explores and dissects the correlation between security, trust and stability (STS) and the Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability CIA Triad, while integrating information security governance (ISG) and the McKinsey 7S Change Model as guidance for cybersecurity leadership and management.
This course material is appropriate for a beginner.
The student will learn basic concepts, methodology and terminology for leadership and management skills.
- Strategic Management
- Leadership
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Information Security and Senior Governance Overview
Cybersecurity senior management and Information Security Governance
Cybersecurity aligning information security to the business model
About the Cybersecurity Leadership and Management Specialization
This Specialization will introduce you to cybersecurity leadership and management. Drawing on industry standards, frameworks and models, you will explore the key objective elements of cybersecurity leadership.
