Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Leadership and Management Specialization
Beginner Level

This course material is appropriate for a beginner.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The student will learn basic concepts, methodology and terminology for leadership and management skills.

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Management
  • Leadership
Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Information Security and Senior Governance Overview

Week 2

Cybersecurity senior management and Information Security Governance

Week 3

Cybersecurity aligning information security to the business model

5 videos (Total 112 min)

About the Cybersecurity Leadership and Management Specialization

Cybersecurity Leadership and Management

