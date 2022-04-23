Chevron Left
Leadership by Infosec

4.1
stars
17 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

This course is an introduction and an overview to the basic principles of cybersecurity leadership and management. It explores and dissects the correlation between security, trust and stability (STS) and the Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability CIA Triad, while integrating information security governance (ISG) and the McKinsey 7S Change Model as guidance for cybersecurity leadership and management....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Leadership

By klaudia z

Apr 23, 2022

only week 3 was bringing the value

week 1 and 2 could be condensed ro 30 min video

