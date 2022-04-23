Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leadership by Infosec
4.1
stars
17 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
This course is an introduction and an overview to the basic principles of cybersecurity leadership and management. It explores and dissects the correlation between security, trust and stability (STS) and the Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability CIA Triad, while integrating information security governance (ISG) and the McKinsey 7S Change Model as guidance for cybersecurity leadership and management....