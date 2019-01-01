Cicero is a Vice President (VP) with experience in Managing Full Information Security, Technology Portfolio and Risk Governance in the Financial, Investment Banking, Educational and International Institutions. He has managed multi million-dollar budget with the focus of delivering on time and on budget results providing the maximum (ROI) Return on the Investment on the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). In addition, as a Certified Information Security Manager, he is a firm believer in developing a educational, security and risk programs that are aligned with the organizations strategic vision to Maximize Profitability and Minimize the Impact Risk, Including Cyber Related Events.