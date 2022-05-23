This course will introduce you to cybersecurity leadership and management. Drawing on industry standards, frameworks and models, you will explore the key objective elements of cybersecurity leadership.
This course is part of the Cybersecurity Leadership and Management Specialization
This course material is appropriate for a beginner.
- Leadership
- Program Management
- Leadership And Management
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Cybersecurity information communication reporting in the organization
Cybersecurity actionable measured KPI and goals
Cybersecurity responsibilities into information security
This Specialization will introduce you to cybersecurity leadership and management. Drawing on industry standards, frameworks and models, you will explore the key objective elements of cybersecurity leadership.
