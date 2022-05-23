About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Leadership and Management Specialization
Beginner Level

This course material is appropriate for a beginner.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Leadership
  • Program Management
  • Leadership And Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Cybersecurity information communication reporting in the organization

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 83 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Cybersecurity actionable measured KPI and goals

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Cybersecurity responsibilities into information security

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 93 min)

About the Cybersecurity Leadership and Management Specialization

Cybersecurity Leadership and Management

