Learner Reviews & Feedback for Management by Infosec
About the Course
This course will introduce you to cybersecurity leadership and management. Drawing on industry standards, frameworks and models, you will explore the key objective elements of cybersecurity leadership.
Cybersecurity leadership and management are two high-level competences required to successfully administer a cybersecurity division that produces the essential level of security, trust and stability (STS) demanded by an organization. Although leadership and management are prerequisite expertise for all information systems security officers (ISSO) and/or chief information security officers (CISO), they must always be intentionally cultivated. Using industry standards, frameworks and models as guidance, this learning path will focus on the key objective elements (KOE) by discussing the information security strategies' alignment with the organizational strategy, regulatory systems and operational excellence....
By Desislava T
Dec 1, 2021
The course is a great overview of the summarized management topics in terms of cybersecurity. It would have been great to have the option to have the .ppt files as downloadable material however, altogether with the reference. I am interested in doing further reading. I loved the course, plus the Leadership one.