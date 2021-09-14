Fundação Instituto de Administração
Fundamentals of Management and Organizations
This course is part of Supply Chain & Operations Specialization

Taught in English

Matheus Graciani

Instructor: Matheus Graciani

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
25 hours (approximately)
There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will be introduced to the fundamental concepts in management and organizations. You will go through the basic insights of this field, from the pioneering work developed by Taylor in the early 20th century to the modern approach that organizations use to manage processes and tasks.

What's included

5 videos5 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module we will go over the basic concepts in project management and how to think about productivity in a knowledge intensive economy. We will see the difference between managing projects and processes and how proper problem identification is the key to succesful project management in organizations.

What's included

4 videos5 readings4 quizzes

In this module we will go over some fundamental concepts about organizational forms and functions. All organizations can be understood by analyzing how they structure their operations, what are the different functions they use to organize their work and how their environment influences their structure.

What's included

5 videos4 readings7 quizzes

In this module we will understand the fundamentals of environmental analysis and how to understand the relationship between the external environment and organizational structure and design.

What's included

5 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module we will go over the business model concept and how it can help managers see the bigger picture when analyzing organizations, innovative products and new ventures

What's included

5 videos6 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Matheus Graciani
Fundação Instituto de Administração
4 Courses1,362 learners

Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

