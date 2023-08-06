O.P. Jindal Global University
Principles of Management
O.P. Jindal Global University

Principles of Management

Taught in English

Anshu Sharma

Instructor: Anshu Sharma

4.5

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Appraise the scope of management as it applies to all levels of an organization.

  • Describe management and its relationship with the external environment.

  • Examine various management theories and their application.

  • Analyze the principles of managerial functions and contemporary developments in managerial functions.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

40 quizzes

There are 12 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about the nature and purpose of management applicable to all types of organizations and to managers at all organizational levels. The module outlines the evolution of management theories and highlights the emergence of modern management thought. It discusses how management is both a science and an art, and further analyzes the concepts of organizational efficiency and effectiveness. You will gain insights into the various functions of management—planning, organizing, staffing, leading, and controlling. The module discusses various approaches to management and their contribution.

8 videos5 readings4 quizzes

In this module, you will learn about the organization and its external environment. The module describes the nature of the pluralistic society and selected environments which will help you understand the impact of technological and innovative environments. The module discusses the social responsibility of managers and puts forward arguments for and against the social involvement of business. You will also be able to understand the nature and importance of ethics in managing and ways to institutionalize ethics and raise ethical standards.

6 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This assessment is a graded quiz based on the module covered in this week.

1 quiz

In this module, you will learn about the essentials of planning and why it is important. The module outlines the concept of management by objectives. You will learn about the strategies, policies, and planning premises. The module also discusses the importance of decision-making. You will also gain insights into global perspectives of managerial planning.

8 videos6 readings6 quizzes

In this module, you will learn about the nature of organizing, organizational structure, departmentalization, levels, and types of authority. The module analyzes the first days of leadership. You will gain insights into the concepts of empowerment, centralization, and decentralization. The module also discusses effective ways of organizing and developing organizational culture.

7 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This assessment is a graded quiz based on the module covered in this week.

1 quiz

In this module, you will learn about the managerial function of staffing. The module provides an understanding of human resource management, performance appraisal, and career strategy. You will also learn about managing change through the manager and organizational development.

4 videos4 readings4 quizzes

In this module, you will learn about human factors and motivation theories. You will be able to understand leadership theories, and various leadership styles. The module explains the purpose of communication, communication process, and breakdowns in communication. The module describes the nature of teams, team building, self-managing teams, and virtual teams.

5 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This assessment is a graded quiz based on the module covered in this week.

1 quiz

In this module, you will learn about the process of controlling, controlling techniques, ways of effective control, and control techniques. You will also be able to understand productivity, operations management, and total quality management.

6 videos5 readings5 quizzes

In this module, you will learn about the fundamental principles or guides for the managerial functions of planning, organizing, staffing, leading, and controlling. You will also gain insights into the conceptual schema of each managerial function. The module outlines the purpose, and nature of each function and its corresponding principles, structure, and control mechanisms.

5 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This assessment is a graded quiz based on the module covered in this week.

1 video1 quiz

Instructor

Anshu Sharma
O.P. Jindal Global University
3 Courses1,498 learners

O.P. Jindal Global University

