Anshu Sharma is an Associate Professor (OB-HRM Area) and Assistant Dean (MBA-DFB Program) at Jindal Global Business School and currently serving as the Executive Director for the Centre of Responsible Management. She is Fellow of MDI, Gurgaon. Her doctoral research titled ‘Determinants of organizational learning capability in the digital age: role of enterprise social media, social capital and informal learning’ has been awarded Highly Commended Award for Emerald Outstanding Doctoral Research Awards 2017. Her research paper titled ‘HR analytics and performance appraisal system’ has also been awarded Highly Commended paper at Emerald Literari Awards 2018. She is an active member of the AOM (Academy of Management) and SHRM (Society of Human Resource Management) and have presented papers at AOM, USA. Her research papers have been selected for presentations at reputed international conferences and won many paper presentation competitions. She has published research papers in reputed international journals and published case in Ivey Richard and Harvard Case Collection. Her areas of research interests include social media & informal learning, employee engagement, (un)ethical behavior, and indigenous education. She is a Certified Assessment Expert from AON Hewitt Knowledge Centre, Gurgaon. In addition to this, she has done certificate courses in Programing in C, Core Java languages from NIIT; ‘teaching with Cases’ and ‘teaching with Simulations’ from Harvard Business publishing, IIM-A and SPJIMR. She has coordinated MDPs with WIL (Women-in-Leadership) Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp -Ivy League and has also coordinated Summer School at Imperial Business College, London in 2017. She did B. Tech (Computer Science Engineering) degree from Kurukshetra University and received merit scholarship during her MBA program (Human Resource Management and International Business) at Amity University, Noida. She is a proud alumnus of Sacred Heart Convent School (Jagadhri). In her leisure time she enjoys yoga and books.”