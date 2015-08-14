About this Course

Course 7 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the difference between managers and leaders

  • Describe the five functions of management

  • Use the SMART goal-setting technique

  • Understand the power of building a network

Skills you will gain

  • Management Theory
  • Management Styles
  • Leadership
  • Management
Course 7 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Managers vs Leaders

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 88 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Skills for Today's Manager

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Planning

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Management Styles and Networking

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Career Success Specialization

Career Success

Placeholder