Are you about to enter the workforce? Are you an emerging professional? Are you new to your role in the organization? All prospective new employees benefit from understanding management principles, roles and responsibilities, regardless of position. Now you can acquire an in-depth understanding of the basic concepts and theories of management while exploring the manager's operational role in all types of organizations. Gain insight into the manager's responsibility in planning, organizing, leading, staffing and controlling within the workplace. It’s never too soon to plan your professional path by learning how the best managers manage for success!
Explain the difference between managers and leaders
Describe the five functions of management
Use the SMART goal-setting technique
Understand the power of building a network
- Management Theory
- Management Styles
- Leadership
- Management
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Managers vs Leaders
Skills for Today's Manager
Planning
Management Styles and Networking
Really simple and easy to follow along. I learned things that will definitely help me work more efficiently in my business. I found it faster to just go over the slides instead of watching the videos.
Highly impressed with the content and delivery of this Course. I without reservation recommend this Course to all practicing and upcoming managers/leaders.
I really enjoyed doing this course.The lecturer was very insightful,engaging and knowledgeable.It's my hope to continue doing other courses.
This course is very useful for management fraternity whether they are practitioners or academicians it changes my orientation with relevant examples. Thank you for the wonderful course.
This series of courses will help you build, develop and hone the essential skills needed to improve your employability and advancement in today’s dynamic workforce. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can also be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses to your individual and organizational needs.
