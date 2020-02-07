Chevron Left
Fundamentals of Management by University of California, Irvine

4.6
stars
3,346 ratings
573 reviews

About the Course

Are you about to enter the workforce? Are you an emerging professional? Are you new to your role in the organization? All prospective new employees benefit from understanding management principles, roles and responsibilities, regardless of position. Now you can acquire an in-depth understanding of the basic concepts and theories of management while exploring the manager's operational role in all types of organizations. Gain insight into the manager's responsibility in planning, organizing, leading, staffing and controlling within the workplace. It’s never too soon to plan your professional path by learning how the best managers manage for success! Upon completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Describe the difference between managers and leaders 2. Explore the focus of a manager’s job 3. Cite the required skills for a new manager’s success 4. Describe the five functions of management 5. Explain the new model management operating philosophy 6. Describe the hierarchy of planning 7. Use the SMART goal setting technique 8. Discuss the concept of evolution of leadership 9. Explain how customer satisfaction is linked to controlling 10. Discuss the power of building a network...

Top reviews

MJ

Nov 8, 2015

Great for people that, like me, does not have a management background but maybe end up dealing with this type of position. Good guidelines, simple but complete and using understandable examples.

YP

May 27, 2020

This course is very useful for management fraternity whether they are practitioners or academicians\n\nit changes my orientation with relevant examples. Thank you for the wonderful course.

By Mary W

Feb 7, 2020

I found Dave Nagy very interesting and easy to understand. It is obvious how 2nd nature this area of knowledge is to Prof. Nagy in the way that he makes it all seam so easy and possible.

By Ahmed S A

Nov 11, 2017

This course help me to know about how to planning and organizing and how leading people in organization ,I recommend it for anyone who wants to know more about fundamentals of management

By Manuel P J

Nov 9, 2015

Great for people that, like me, does not have a management background but maybe end up dealing with this type of position. Good guidelines, simple but complete and using understandable examples.

By Fuad H

Aug 13, 2017

Really great and very useful course! One of the most interesting and fruitful courses I have passed. I want to thank the turor for his contribution and sharing valuable knowledge with us!

By YVVSSS V P

May 28, 2020

This course is very useful for management fraternity whether they are practitioners or academicians

it changes my orientation with relevant examples. Thank you for the wonderful course.

By Yigit K

Sep 20, 2018

Lecturer, Mr. Nagy, gives the course in a very basic and understandable way with real life examples and sharing his experiences. One of the best course among this Career Readiness saga

By Veronica S

Oct 14, 2015

Mr. Nagy presents an introduction to fundamentals of management that can be used by experience managers as a refresher. He presents the contents in a clear and concise manner, with useful examples that help retain the concepts he is presenting. I highly recommend this course to anybody, whether he or she is just entering the workforce after College or people that is already involved in management.

By Tammy M

Feb 13, 2017

The valuable information in this course got me the promotion I wanted.

Higher management noticed I had changed my management style in a short time period and was pushing the employee's to get the job done.

In fast food it's all about timers and labor.

The employees trust me and I have confidence that shows. Not east considering they are mostly teens and young adults.

Thank you, Tammy G.

By MOHAMED M P

Aug 14, 2020

Great introductory course for those want know about the Fundamentals of Management

By Sheela K K

Aug 1, 2020

Very clear explanation of management aspects for today’s generation

By Ricardo M R C

Dec 5, 2018

Muy recomendado!

By Roman H

Nov 8, 2015

4/5 for content, 2/5 for presentation. Compared to other courses, the lecturer is slow and often reads from slides. Nevertheless thanks for the course.

By Farhan M R

Apr 22, 2020

Mr. Nagy presents associate introduction to fundamentals of management which will be utilized by expertise managers as a refresher. He presents the contents in a very clear and epigrammatic manner, with helpful examples that facilitate retain the ideas he's presenting. I extremely advocate this course to anybody, whether or not he or she is simply getting into the personnel when school or those that is already concerned in management.Thank you!

By SALONI S

Jun 23, 2017

The transition from one topic to another is very seamless and the topics are covered in a very easy and understandable format. Professor Dave Nagy uses really nice, understandable and simple examples to explain some very core topics like feed-forward ,concurrent and feedback control systems . Hence, it becomes easy to relate the information from the course in everyday scenarios.

Thank you Professor Dave Nagy and the Coursera team !

By Erin K

Jan 30, 2016

A Simple Course on the basics of management that surely could benefit any working person...I would have love to come across this class much earlier on in my life...it would have given me a much broader view on what it takes to be in charge and lead others and would have made some past experiences a lot easier to transition through...thank you for providing these learning opportunities online...

By Kerdia J

Nov 25, 2020

Thoroughly enjoyed this course! At first I thought it would be boring because of an older instructor but Mr. Nagy was great! Very easy to understand and you can tell he has alot of experience in the field. One of the best courses in this specialization! I understood everything right away with his excellent examples and explanations. Lots of useful and practical information. Well done!

By Nguyen L H K L

Oct 15, 2015

I just finished this course with my happiness and pleasure. I be always grateful about this course, because thank to course, I learned the number of vocabulary of management that I never knew before. Besides that, I also improve my English skills, especially Listening and Vocabulary.For this reason mentioned above, I really grateful this course so much, and helps my dream come true.

By Kira H

Aug 20, 2015

Even though some of the information seems like common sense, it's good to have it stated aloud. I thought the pace was well done, the examples used applicable and easy to understand, and the instructor seemed to enjoy the topic he was teaching. It's a good introduction to thinking about these topics and understanding jobs and roles in any business.

By Bhumitra N

Apr 16, 2020

the course is really nice for beginners where the topicis started from the stratch and take to various approacheand models adopted in organisations. The instructor Mr. dave nagy is a brilliant instructor when it comes to giving examples. overall the course is very well designed for someone who is beginnng his or herjouney in management.

By G S K

Jun 1, 2016

This is the best course if you want to learn the Fundamentals of Management. Dave keeps it very simple and explains the topics lucidly. I have trained in some topics as part of my job which made it easy for me to get certified in this course. Some of the questions on the quiz have real world scenario's which are pretty fun to work on.

By Shahbaz A S

Jun 18, 2016

It is really an awesome course for any level of learner or professional in management field. The course is essentially of beginner level, but it covers all areas of interest for one who is ready start career in management. Above all, the course is short, simple, introductory, and well-explained.

By Arnab N D

Feb 1, 2016

Dave Nagy sir has explained this course with such simplicity that one can understand the course with ease. Thank you sir. The videos, and the related articles are so distinct that it helps us understand

very well. I personally enjoyed doing this course and am looking forward to do more courses.

By Rehab B

Jan 13, 2016

This course was very useful, provided me with the basic knowledge that I needed about management. This course was my chance of exploring this subject which I grow interested in recently. I'm very happy I found it on Coursera and now proud that I have completed it. Thank you very much!

By James N

May 11, 2020

I think I know, but I know nothing. After this course, I now know something. I have gained full knowledge of the ' Fundamentals of Management.' I cannot wait to put it in practice and teach others.

Thanks so much to my tutor and all the team members that contributed to this course.

By Hasan K U

Mar 1, 2019

Very informative and enjoyable class. I thought it would be boring but actually Mr. Naggy makes the course pretty nice. I like the lectures and I like the quiz style of "True & False". Only very few times I wanted to go back at my notes to remember things. I recommend this course!

