MJ
Nov 8, 2015
Great for people that, like me, does not have a management background but maybe end up dealing with this type of position. Good guidelines, simple but complete and using understandable examples.
YP
May 27, 2020
This course is very useful for management fraternity whether they are practitioners or academicians\n\nit changes my orientation with relevant examples. Thank you for the wonderful course.
By Mary W•
Feb 7, 2020
I found Dave Nagy very interesting and easy to understand. It is obvious how 2nd nature this area of knowledge is to Prof. Nagy in the way that he makes it all seam so easy and possible.
By Ahmed S A•
Nov 11, 2017
This course help me to know about how to planning and organizing and how leading people in organization ,I recommend it for anyone who wants to know more about fundamentals of management
By Manuel P J•
Nov 9, 2015
By Fuad H•
Aug 13, 2017
Really great and very useful course! One of the most interesting and fruitful courses I have passed. I want to thank the turor for his contribution and sharing valuable knowledge with us!
By YVVSSS V P•
May 28, 2020
By Yigit K•
Sep 20, 2018
Lecturer, Mr. Nagy, gives the course in a very basic and understandable way with real life examples and sharing his experiences. One of the best course among this Career Readiness saga
By Veronica S•
Oct 14, 2015
Mr. Nagy presents an introduction to fundamentals of management that can be used by experience managers as a refresher. He presents the contents in a clear and concise manner, with useful examples that help retain the concepts he is presenting. I highly recommend this course to anybody, whether he or she is just entering the workforce after College or people that is already involved in management.
By Tammy M•
Feb 13, 2017
The valuable information in this course got me the promotion I wanted.
Higher management noticed I had changed my management style in a short time period and was pushing the employee's to get the job done.
In fast food it's all about timers and labor.
The employees trust me and I have confidence that shows. Not east considering they are mostly teens and young adults.
Thank you, Tammy G.
By MOHAMED M P•
Aug 14, 2020
Great introductory course for those want know about the Fundamentals of Management
By Sheela K K•
Aug 1, 2020
Very clear explanation of management aspects for today’s generation
By Ricardo M R C•
Dec 5, 2018
Muy recomendado!
By Roman H•
Nov 8, 2015
4/5 for content, 2/5 for presentation. Compared to other courses, the lecturer is slow and often reads from slides. Nevertheless thanks for the course.
By Farhan M R•
Apr 22, 2020
Mr. Nagy presents associate introduction to fundamentals of management which will be utilized by expertise managers as a refresher. He presents the contents in a very clear and epigrammatic manner, with helpful examples that facilitate retain the ideas he's presenting. I extremely advocate this course to anybody, whether or not he or she is simply getting into the personnel when school or those that is already concerned in management.Thank you!
By SALONI S•
Jun 23, 2017
The transition from one topic to another is very seamless and the topics are covered in a very easy and understandable format. Professor Dave Nagy uses really nice, understandable and simple examples to explain some very core topics like feed-forward ,concurrent and feedback control systems . Hence, it becomes easy to relate the information from the course in everyday scenarios.
Thank you Professor Dave Nagy and the Coursera team !
By Erin K•
Jan 30, 2016
A Simple Course on the basics of management that surely could benefit any working person...I would have love to come across this class much earlier on in my life...it would have given me a much broader view on what it takes to be in charge and lead others and would have made some past experiences a lot easier to transition through...thank you for providing these learning opportunities online...
By Kerdia J•
Nov 25, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed this course! At first I thought it would be boring because of an older instructor but Mr. Nagy was great! Very easy to understand and you can tell he has alot of experience in the field. One of the best courses in this specialization! I understood everything right away with his excellent examples and explanations. Lots of useful and practical information. Well done!
By Nguyen L H K L•
Oct 15, 2015
I just finished this course with my happiness and pleasure. I be always grateful about this course, because thank to course, I learned the number of vocabulary of management that I never knew before. Besides that, I also improve my English skills, especially Listening and Vocabulary.For this reason mentioned above, I really grateful this course so much, and helps my dream come true.
By Kira H•
Aug 20, 2015
Even though some of the information seems like common sense, it's good to have it stated aloud. I thought the pace was well done, the examples used applicable and easy to understand, and the instructor seemed to enjoy the topic he was teaching. It's a good introduction to thinking about these topics and understanding jobs and roles in any business.
By Bhumitra N•
Apr 16, 2020
the course is really nice for beginners where the topicis started from the stratch and take to various approacheand models adopted in organisations. The instructor Mr. dave nagy is a brilliant instructor when it comes to giving examples. overall the course is very well designed for someone who is beginnng his or herjouney in management.
By G S K•
Jun 1, 2016
This is the best course if you want to learn the Fundamentals of Management. Dave keeps it very simple and explains the topics lucidly. I have trained in some topics as part of my job which made it easy for me to get certified in this course. Some of the questions on the quiz have real world scenario's which are pretty fun to work on.
By Shahbaz A S•
Jun 18, 2016
It is really an awesome course for any level of learner or professional in management field. The course is essentially of beginner level, but it covers all areas of interest for one who is ready start career in management. Above all, the course is short, simple, introductory, and well-explained.
By Arnab N D•
Feb 1, 2016
Dave Nagy sir has explained this course with such simplicity that one can understand the course with ease. Thank you sir. The videos, and the related articles are so distinct that it helps us understand
very well. I personally enjoyed doing this course and am looking forward to do more courses.
By Rehab B•
Jan 13, 2016
This course was very useful, provided me with the basic knowledge that I needed about management. This course was my chance of exploring this subject which I grow interested in recently. I'm very happy I found it on Coursera and now proud that I have completed it. Thank you very much!
By James N•
May 11, 2020
I think I know, but I know nothing. After this course, I now know something. I have gained full knowledge of the ' Fundamentals of Management.' I cannot wait to put it in practice and teach others.
Thanks so much to my tutor and all the team members that contributed to this course.
By Hasan K U•
Mar 1, 2019
Very informative and enjoyable class. I thought it would be boring but actually Mr. Naggy makes the course pretty nice. I like the lectures and I like the quiz style of "True & False". Only very few times I wanted to go back at my notes to remember things. I recommend this course!