Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
For more than thirty years, Dave Nagy has specialized and led lean implementation and organizational change programs for companies transitioning from a functional model to an empowered self-directed team culture model.
As a principal of Bolero Associates LLC, Dave’s efforts have been focused on change management, leadership development, financial improvements, teaming, team problem solving, and lean quality management systems. He has written articles, been a speaker at numerous association functions, as well as a keynote speaker at conference events. Dave was on the review team for the textbook: Management: Meeting and Exceeding Customer Expectations (w/CD-ROM), 10th ed, by Warren Plunkett.
Dave’s academic involvement has spanned more than fifteen years, primarily at the University of California, Irvine – Extension where he is an instructor in the Advanced Certificate Program “Business Administration for Internationals,” and an instructor for various management-related classes. UCI Extension recognized Dave in 2014 with a Distinguished Instructor Award.