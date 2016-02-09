The purpose of the Capstone Project in the Career Success Specialization is for you to apply the methods and techniques you learned in the series of courses to a personal experience, giving you a way to communicate your value to potential employers. You’ll focus your communication, management, negotiation, problem solving, business writing, time management, finance, entrepreneurship, and project management skills into a single project that demonstrates your career readiness.
Add value to your organization by effectively gathering, synthesizing, and analyzing information
Develop practical and innovative solutions to organizational problems
Use powerful strategic planning tools
Communicate information, ideas, and solutions to senior-level decision makers
Patricia Bravo, MBA, SPHRInstructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
Rob Stone, PMP, M.Ed.Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
Sue Robins, M.S. Ed.Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Capstone Project Assignment
Welcome to the Career Success Capstone course! This week you will review the directions for the assignment and begin researching a business to evaluate using the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the coursework in the Career Success Specialization.
Week 2 Progress Check
In Week 2, you will conduct a SWOT analysis to better understand and describe the organization, its resources and its environment.
Week 3 Progress Check
In Weeks 3 and 4, you will use your SWOT matrix, created in Week 2, to write your SWOT Analysis Report. You will select and focus on one specific people- or process-related current problem (identified as a weakness or threat through the SWOT analysis you have conducted) facing the organization that would be of personal and professional interest to you; develop a detailed analysis of the problem, including affected stakeholders and impact; explore options; and select and write about a viable solution to the problem.
(Optional) Project Peer Feedback
You have the optional opportunity to submit a draft of your project for Peer Feedback. You can also self-evaluate your project draft to see how you would do on the grading rubric and identify areas to improve.
The project is a great way to apply all the knowledge, however, waiting to and being graded by peers isn't always ideal. But I understand it is necessary.
This has been a wonderful experience that I will surely take away. I've learned a lot and the tutors were lovely. Thank you
Great way to showcase your newly learned skills. Extreme variety of projects reviewing other people's work. Very rewarding!
Very nice course overall. A great platform to learn new skills and update other ones.
This series of courses will help you build, develop and hone the essential skills needed to improve your employability and advancement in today’s dynamic workforce. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can also be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses to your individual and organizational needs.
