Profile

Sue Robins, M.S. Ed.

Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension

Bio

Susanne (Sue) Robins is an experienced teacher, trainer, facilitator, and invited speaker for workshops, classes, and plenary sessions. Sue has a 25-year career in both the public and private sectors with a record of success in leadership, sales, sales management, negotiation, marketing, software development, teaching, and program development. Extensive experience in the development of business soft skills training programs has afforded Sue a particular strength in providing highly engaging, targeted, and effective professional learning experiences. Sue has a B.S. in Zoology from the University of Maryland and a M.S. in Education from Mount St. Mary’s College.

Sue is currently owner and principal trainer of Ascend Training Solutions, a company dedicated to the design, development, and facilitation of engaging and impactful employee training programs. Ascend Training Solutions has developed and delivered employee training and leadership development programs for the corporate, government, and nonprofit sectors. In November of 2013, Sue was elected to the Governing Board of the Culver City Unified School District and currently serves in that capacity as well as leading Ascend Training Solutions. Helping people achieve their greatest potential has proved Sue’s most gratifying professional responsibility.

Courses

El arte de negociar

Career Success Project

The Art of Negotiation

Proyecto Final de Éxito Profesional

High-Impact Business Writing

Redacción de documentos empresariales de gran impacto

