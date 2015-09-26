About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how negotiation differs from selling

  • Identify common negotiation styles

  • Describe the personal and behavioral characteristics of an effective negotiator

  • Assess your personal style and how it affects the negotiation process

Skills you will gain

  • Win-Win Game
  • Negotiation
  • Planning
  • Principled Negotiation
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is Negotiation?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Influencing Factors and Considerations

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

You and Your Counterparts as Negotiators

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Preparation, Planning and Implementation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE ART OF NEGOTIATION

Frequently Asked Questions

