The art of negotiation comes into play daily in the life of employees at all levels and in every position. Participants explore how current approaches to negotiation strategy and tactics are used, what negotiation entails, types of negotiation relationships that exist from hard bargain to win-win, to fully partnered relationships and personal ones. The course explores the personal and behavioral characteristics of an effective negotiator. Participants discuss how empowerment, power, and authority affect the negotiation process and outcome. Topics include how important it is to plan and prepare for a negotiation session.
Understand how negotiation differs from selling
Identify common negotiation styles
Describe the personal and behavioral characteristics of an effective negotiator
Assess your personal style and how it affects the negotiation process
- Win-Win Game
- Negotiation
- Planning
- Principled Negotiation
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
What is Negotiation?
Influencing Factors and Considerations
You and Your Counterparts as Negotiators
Preparation, Planning and Implementation
Great course! Summarized the experiences I had on actual negotiation. Also provided good tips, hint and resources for further study to improve my negotiation skills.
Good overview of negotiation. I liked that the instructor gave an outline of what she would cover in each video, covered each topic and then gave a summary of what was covered.
Amazing course. I was able to successfully negotiate my first business deal (on the first offer) using the principles taught in this course. It's worth taking.
This course made the material easy to find. The only issue is being able to take the quiz 8 hours after you failed it. I think that is a bit excessive but other than that I enjoyed it.
