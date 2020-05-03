AE
Dec 28, 2020
This course helped me to think more thoroughly about the elements of successful negotiation. I intend to incorporate ideas from this course into my practice of negotiation on the job going forward.
CM
Nov 15, 2020
This is such a perfect course for negotiations generally in business as well in every other aspect of life .It teaches of so many key things in life including listening skills amongst others
By Vanshika S G•
May 3, 2020
The teacher Ms. Sue Robins was not able to get me feel connected with the course, also there were just much stating of facts, types, classifications, etc it lacked detailing and examples.
George Siedel in his course, Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills! taught so well that i was so much convinced to read more on the same topic, but this course disappointed me.
Thank you.
By Laura S•
Oct 7, 2015
Very bad course. The content can barely be applied outside US, you don't know from which perspective it's explained (for sales or purchasing people), the videos are bad quality, the teacher is babbling, no extra resources, no interaction with the audience outside the assessments.
By Dan•
Mar 30, 2020
The instructor is incredibly boring, no flair or charisma. There is too much information is compacted in too little time. There really needs to be more examples and in-video quizzes. There are
By Ekereobong E•
Nov 29, 2017
Considering and placing value on my counterpart's interest as a way to obtaining an overall positive outcome in negotiations made sense to me as a Christian. Applying this principle
By Vanessa L•
Dec 3, 2018
helpful and practical coverage of the principled negotiation method. Excellent base for newbies and refresher for old-timers. Never hurts to refresh the basics!
By Catherine M•
Oct 21, 2020
Good overview of negotiation. I liked that the instructor gave an outline of what she would cover in each video, covered each topic and then gave a summary of what was covered.
By Thomas C•
Sep 13, 2015
Too short, too easy, too costly. Beautiful picture, beautiful title, but low content.
By BO-XIANG W•
May 7, 2020
Bad course. The quiz is totally irrelevant to the topic. I don't like waiting for 8 hours to take another quiz. It's completely stupid and ridiculous.
By DINAH N T•
Oct 26, 2018
Great class and content. I can’t wait to apply in real life situations. Thank you.
By usama d•
Oct 10, 2018
A lot of information regarding the negotiation. very good subject and informative.
By Martin S•
Jan 5, 2019
I enjoyed this course. I would like to recommend it. Regards
By Mayrine F•
Nov 18, 2018
Excellent skill builder! Priceless in my profession!
By Abdelmohimen H•
Oct 27, 2018
amazing course for life and working
By Nguyễn Đ T D•
Dec 14, 2018
Simple, short but very informative course, hope that Instructors can add more practical scenarios to test what I've learned
By Anoop G•
Jan 30, 2018
I am new to Coursera and this is my first course. I found it very helpful in the current area of work. The detailing is good and the concepts are practicable.
By Aura M T•
Aug 29, 2017
Great course!! Easy to follow and at the same time provides you with a lot of information. Good examples of every new concept and a great teacher.
By Givaldo A•
Jan 1, 2019
excellent course that gave me a lot of knowledge that I will certainly use every day, thank you.
By Christy B•
Aug 3, 2017
The instructor should have taken us through the assignment step by step instead of the peer-review format. Lots of information repeat but almost no real life example/role play/videos.
By ANDRE C D B•
Apr 12, 2019
The course is really not clear and objective, and the quiz is asking content that is not in classes.
By Amber E•
Dec 29, 2020
By Chairman M•
Nov 15, 2020
By Carlos E V A•
Dec 10, 2018
please add more courses with this instructor!!
By mohammed.afifi•
Sep 5, 2015
The Instructor doesn't give enough info about principles and her presentation skills are very week,the studying material also are very poor
By Elaine N•
Aug 14, 2015
teacher talks much too slowly, and uses many complex terms when they are not needed
By Anand G•
Mar 11, 2017
Not much useful. Limited in interactivity. Dropped out after a week and half