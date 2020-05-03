Chevron Left
The art of negotiation comes into play daily in the life of employees at all levels and in every position. Participants explore how current approaches to negotiation strategy and tactics are used, what negotiation entails, types of negotiation relationships that exist from hard bargain to win-win, to fully partnered relationships and personal ones. The course explores the personal and behavioral characteristics of an effective negotiator. Participants discuss how empowerment, power, and authority affect the negotiation process and outcome. Topics include how important it is to plan and prepare for a negotiation session. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Learn about the nature of negotiation and how it differs from selling 2. Gain awareness of the basic doctrines of negotiation and barriers to effective negotiation 3. Explain the role of authority and how to address it in negotiations 4. Explain the role of power in negotiations and how to address power inequities 5. Explain the positive and negative influences of empowerment 6. Learn the different “stances” or negotiation styles negotiators might adopt 7. Demonstrate the factors that influence which negotiation style is implemented 8. Describe the personal and behavioral characteristics of an effective negotiator 9. Demonstrate your grasp of emotional intelligence and how it impacts the effectiveness of a negotiator 10. Assess your own values and personal style and how they affect the negotiation process 11. Learn about the critical importance of planning and preparation in the negotiation process...

AE

Dec 28, 2020

By Vanshika S G

May 3, 2020

The teacher Ms. Sue Robins was not able to get me feel connected with the course, also there were just much stating of facts, types, classifications, etc it lacked detailing and examples.

George Siedel in his course, Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills! taught so well that i was so much convinced to read more on the same topic, but this course disappointed me.

Thank you.

By Laura S

Oct 7, 2015

Very bad course. The content can barely be applied outside US, you don't know from which perspective it's explained (for sales or purchasing people), the videos are bad quality, the teacher is babbling, no extra resources, no interaction with the audience outside the assessments.

By Dan

Mar 30, 2020

The instructor is incredibly boring, no flair or charisma. There is too much information is compacted in too little time. There really needs to be more examples and in-video quizzes. There are

By Ekereobong E

Nov 29, 2017

Considering and placing value on my counterpart's interest as a way to obtaining an overall positive outcome in negotiations made sense to me as a Christian. Applying this principle

By Vanessa L

Dec 3, 2018

helpful and practical coverage of the principled negotiation method. Excellent base for newbies and refresher for old-timers. Never hurts to refresh the basics!

By Catherine M

Oct 21, 2020

Good overview of negotiation. I liked that the instructor gave an outline of what she would cover in each video, covered each topic and then gave a summary of what was covered.

By Thomas C

Sep 13, 2015

Too short, too easy, too costly. Beautiful picture, beautiful title, but low content.

By BO-XIANG W

May 7, 2020

Bad course. The quiz is totally irrelevant to the topic. I don't like waiting for 8 hours to take another quiz. It's completely stupid and ridiculous.

By DINAH N T

Oct 26, 2018

Great class and content. I can’t wait to apply in real life situations. Thank you.

By usama d

Oct 10, 2018

A lot of information regarding the negotiation. very good subject and informative.

By Martin S

Jan 5, 2019

I enjoyed this course. I would like to recommend it. Regards

By Mayrine F

Nov 18, 2018

Excellent skill builder! Priceless in my profession!

By Abdelmohimen H

Oct 27, 2018

amazing course for life and working

By Nguyễn Đ T D

Dec 14, 2018

Simple, short but very informative course, hope that Instructors can add more practical scenarios to test what I've learned

By Anoop G

Jan 30, 2018

I am new to Coursera and this is my first course. I found it very helpful in the current area of work. The detailing is good and the concepts are practicable.

By Aura M T

Aug 29, 2017

Great course!! Easy to follow and at the same time provides you with a lot of information. Good examples of every new concept and a great teacher.

By Givaldo A

Jan 1, 2019

excellent course that gave me a lot of knowledge that I will certainly use every day, thank you.

By Christy B

Aug 3, 2017

The instructor should have taken us through the assignment step by step instead of the peer-review format. Lots of information repeat but almost no real life example/role play/videos.

By ANDRE C D B

Apr 12, 2019

The course is really not clear and objective, and the quiz is asking content that is not in classes.

By Amber E

Dec 29, 2020

By Carlos E V A

Dec 10, 2018

please add more courses with this instructor!!

By mohammed.afifi

Sep 5, 2015

The Instructor doesn't give enough info about principles and her presentation skills are very week,the studying material also are very poor

By Elaine N

Aug 14, 2015

teacher talks much too slowly, and uses many complex terms when they are not needed

By Anand G

Mar 11, 2017

Not much useful. Limited in interactivity. Dropped out after a week and half

