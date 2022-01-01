About this Specialization

Project management has been proven to be the most effective method of delivering products within cost, schedule, and resource constraints. It is an essential skill in the modern digital constantly changing world. This intensive and hands-on series of courses gives you a blend of skills from project management. Successful projects require careful upfront planning. In this specialization, you will gain a strong working knowledge of the basics of project management. You’ll learn the key roles and responsibilities of the project manager and project team and to answer some key questions upfront to help you meet project objectives, as well as managing project risk. Additionally, this specialization will train you in essential career success skills that have become indispensable, like business writing, negotiation and effective problem-solving. Thus, in addition to introducing you to project management, this specialization will help you build, develop and hone the essential skills needed to improve your employability and advancement in today’s dynamic workforce, giving you a complete, comprehensive skill set.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 1 hour/week
English
How the Specialization Works

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Initiating and Planning Projects

Managing Project Risks and Changes

High-Impact Business Writing

The Art of Negotiation

University of California, Irvine

