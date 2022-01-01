- Project Management
- Risk Management
- Communication
- Negotiation
- Project
- Planning
- Project Planning
- Change Control
- Change Management
- Email Writing
- Proofreading
- Writing
What you will learn
Allocate project resources
Define a project’s scope
Apply management principles and problem-solving skills
Communicate with co-workers and produce clear and concise writing
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Through the Project Management & Other Tools for Career Development Specialization, you will experience hands-on projects which including reviewing case studies, videos, and lectures to understand scope, stakeholder input, project communication, managing risk, document communication, negotiation, and decision making methods.
No prior experience required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Initiating and Planning Projects
The courses in the Introduction to Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization are a recommended precursor to UCI's Applied Project Management Certificate.
Managing Project Risks and Changes
This course will help you manage project risk effectively by identifying, analyzing, and communicating inevitable changes to project scope and objectives. You will understand and practice the elements needed to measure and report on project scope, schedule, and cost performance. You will be equipped with the tools to manage change in the least disruptive way possible for your team and other project stakeholders.
High-Impact Business Writing
Effective writing is a powerful tool in the business environment. Learn how to articulate your thoughts in a clear and concise manner that will allow your ideas to be better understood by your readers. Improve your business writing skill by learning to select and use appropriate formats for your audience, use the correct medium and adjust your writing style accordingly, as well as identify your objective and communicate it clearly. You'll also learn to spot, correct and avoid the most common writing pitfalls, and gain valuable experience analyzing, writing and revising a wide spectrum of business documents. From a simple email to a complete report, learn how to put good business writing to work for you.
The Art of Negotiation
The art of negotiation comes into play daily in the life of employees at all levels and in every position. Participants explore how current approaches to negotiation strategy and tactics are used, what negotiation entails, types of negotiation relationships that exist from hard bargain to win-win, to fully partnered relationships and personal ones. The course explores the personal and behavioral characteristics of an effective negotiator. Participants discuss how empowerment, power, and authority affect the negotiation process and outcome. Topics include how important it is to plan and prepare for a negotiation session.
Instructors
Margaret Meloni, MBA, PMPInstructor, University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education
Sue Robins, M.S. Ed.Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
