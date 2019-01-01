Profile

Margaret Meloni, MBA, PMP

Instructor, University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education

Bio

Margaret Meloni is President of Meloni Coaching Solutions, Inc., a company devoted to helping you successfully navigate the human side of the project world. Margaret has supported project managers at organizations such as Occidental Petroleum, Northrop Grumman, Toyota Motor Credit, Southern California Edison, CalStart and arc.

Her background in IT Project Management and PMO Leadership enables Margaret to understand that managing projects can be difficult. Her special emphasis is on soft skills training for project managers.

Margaret is a contributing author to the book 101 Great Ways to Enhance Your Career in which she writes about conflict resolution. She has also been invited to contribute to articles in PM Network®, the monthly magazine covering trends, tools, and best practices in project management. She is a top blogger at Toolbox.

Margaret holds a B.S. in Business Administration and an M.B.A. from California State University, Long Beach. She is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). A recipient of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Distinguished Instructor award, Margaret is a dynamic speaker who combines inspiration, common sense, and a dash of humor and works with her audiences to understand the importance of soft skills at work.

You can learn more about Margaret and her courses, programs, and products at eLearning4PMs.com, pmStudent.com, and MargaretMeloni.com.

Contact Information: margaret@margaretmeloni.com

Courses

Управление рисками проекта и изменениями

Budget- und Terminplanung von Projekten

Працюйте розумніше, а не більше: управління часом для особистої та професійної продуктивності

بدء المشاريع والتخطيط لها

Project Planning

Budgeting and Scheduling Projects

Managing Project Risks and Changes

Projektrisiken und -änderungen managen

業務効率や生産性向上につながる時間管理

Gestión de riesgos y cambios de proyectos

Составление бюджета и графиков проектов

Инициирование и планирование проектов

Career Success Project

Inicio y planificación de proyectos

Gérer les risques et les modifications d’un projet

إدارة مخاطر المشروعات والتغييرات التي تطرأ عليها

Initiating and Planning Projects

Proyecto Final de Éxito Profesional

Trabaja inteligentemente, no más duro: Gestión del tiempo para la productividad personal y profesional

Work Smarter, Not Harder: Time Management for Personal & Professional Productivity

Project Management Project

Initier et planifier des projets

اعمل بذكاء أكبر لا بجهد أكثر: إدارة الوقت الشخصي والمهني

Budgétisation et planification de projets

Iniciando e planejando projetos

