Instructor, University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education
Margaret Meloni is President of Meloni Coaching Solutions, Inc., a company devoted to helping you successfully navigate the human side of the project world. Margaret has supported project managers at organizations such as Occidental Petroleum, Northrop Grumman, Toyota Motor Credit, Southern California Edison, CalStart and arc.
Her background in IT Project Management and PMO Leadership enables Margaret to understand that managing projects can be difficult. Her special emphasis is on soft skills training for project managers.
Margaret is a contributing author to the book 101 Great Ways to Enhance Your Career in which she writes about conflict resolution. She has also been invited to contribute to articles in PM Network®, the monthly magazine covering trends, tools, and best practices in project management. She is a top blogger at Toolbox.
Margaret holds a B.S. in Business Administration and an M.B.A. from California State University, Long Beach. She is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). A recipient of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Distinguished Instructor award, Margaret is a dynamic speaker who combines inspiration, common sense, and a dash of humor and works with her audiences to understand the importance of soft skills at work.
You can learn more about Margaret and her courses, programs, and products at eLearning4PMs.com, pmStudent.com, and MargaretMeloni.com.
Contact Information: margaret@margaretmeloni.com