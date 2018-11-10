About this Course

Approx. 5 hours to complete
Japanese
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

仕事を行う上での賢い習慣は偶然の産物ではありません

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

時間こそもっとも限られたリソースです

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

大きな違いを生む小さなヒント

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

すべてを連携させましょう

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

