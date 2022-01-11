ستتمكن من اكتساب المعارف وتطبيقها وفهم الوعي الشخصي والمهني والتنظيم وفترة الالتزام، واستخدام الأدوات والأساليب والتقنيات التي تعلمتها في تحديد الأهداف، وتحديد الأولويات، وإعداد الجداول الزمنية وتفويض المهام للتغلب على تحديات إدارة الوقت وتعزيز الإنتاجية.
اعمل بذكاء أكبر لا بجهد أكثر: إدارة الوقت الشخصي والمهنيUniversity of California, Irvine
About this Course
What you will learn
التخطيط بكفاءة لتحقيق أهدافك الشخصية والمهنية
التعرُّف على عوائق الإدارة الناجحة للوقت وكيفية التغلُّب عليها
الاحتفاظ بنظرة موضوعية في تقدير الأمور للوقاية من الأزمات وإدارتها
إدارة الموارد بكفاءة وفعالية
Skills you will gain
- Receiving
- Sales
- Average
- Numbers (Spreadsheet)
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
عادات العمل الذكية لا تنشأ من تلقاء نفسها
الوقت هو المورد الأكثر ندرة
نصائح بسيطة ذات أثر عظيم
لنجمع الأمور جميعها سويًا
Reviews
- 5 stars85.56%
- 4 stars12.37%
- 3 stars2.06%
TOP REVIEWS FROM اعمل بذكاء أكبر لا بجهد أكثر: إدارة الوقت الشخصي والمهني
I was very happy with this course and I learned a lot
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.