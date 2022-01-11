About this Course

8,461 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • التخطيط بكفاءة لتحقيق أهدافك الشخصية والمهنية

  • التعرُّف على عوائق الإدارة الناجحة للوقت وكيفية التغلُّب عليها

  • الاحتفاظ بنظرة موضوعية في تقدير الأمور للوقاية من الأزمات وإدارتها

  • إدارة الموارد بكفاءة وفعالية

Skills you will gain

  • Receiving
  • Sales
  • Average
  • Numbers (Spreadsheet)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Arabic

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

عادات العمل الذكية لا تنشأ من تلقاء نفسها

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

الوقت هو المورد الأكثر ندرة

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

نصائح بسيطة ذات أثر عظيم

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

لنجمع الأمور جميعها سويًا

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM اعمل بذكاء أكبر لا بجهد أكثر: إدارة الوقت الشخصي والمهني

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder