Chevron Left
Back to اعمل بذكاء أكبر لا بجهد أكثر: إدارة الوقت الشخصي والمهني

Learner Reviews & Feedback for اعمل بذكاء أكبر لا بجهد أكثر: إدارة الوقت الشخصي والمهني by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
86 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

ستتمكن من اكتساب المعارف وتطبيقها وفهم الوعي الشخصي والمهني والتنظيم وفترة الالتزام، واستخدام الأدوات والأساليب والتقنيات التي تعلمتها في تحديد الأهداف، وتحديد الأولويات، وإعداد الجداول الزمنية وتفويض المهام للتغلب على تحديات إدارة الوقت وتعزيز الإنتاجية. عند الانتهاء من هذه الدورة التدريبية، ستتمكن مما يلي: 1. تعلّم كيفية التخطيط بفاعلية لتحقيق أهدافك الشخصية والمهنية 2. تعلّم كيفية التعرف على العقبات التي تحول دون إدارة الوقت الناجحة والتغلب عليها 3. التعرّف على أدوات إدارة الوقت المحددة واستخدامها بفاعلية 4. إدارة الموارد بكفاءة وفاعلية 5. الحفاظ دائمًا على حس إدراكي لمنع وقوع الكوارث والتعامل معها إذا حدثت 6. تعلم كيفية التفويض بفاعلية 7. تعلّم كيفية إدارة التوقعات والرفض عند الضرورة...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 16 of 16 Reviews for اعمل بذكاء أكبر لا بجهد أكثر: إدارة الوقت الشخصي والمهني

By mariam a a

Jun 18, 2021

ممتاز

By Zainab S

Jan 12, 2022

I was very happy with this course and I learned a lot

By Laila S A H

Nov 10, 2021

I really benefit from this course, very great

By Khawla A M

Sep 15, 2021

دورة متميزة - استفدت كيفية ادارة الوقت

By سكينة ن د غ

Jul 14, 2021

so nice, helpful, and interesting.

By MOHAMED S A

Nov 18, 2021

دورة ممتازه تنظيم وقتك ومهامك

By mohammed m

Aug 22, 2021

This course is very useful

By Abdaljalil A

Aug 29, 2021

Great Course

By HANAN H A A

Aug 16, 2021

nice course

By ahmed h s a

Jun 30, 2021

assd fd

By shaikha s s k a

May 11, 2022

ممتازة

By Haya a

Nov 22, 2021

thanks

By Rami A

Sep 5, 2021

رائعة

By Afra A A

Nov 22, 2021

good

By عدي ا

Jun 19, 2021

It's very useful and nice course but it miss some popup question during lectures

By MAJID S A

Aug 24, 2021

شكراً لكم على ها الطرح الجميل

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder