You will be able to gain and apply your knowledge and understanding of personal and professional awareness, organization and commitment, and use the tools, methods and techniques that you have learned in goal setting, prioritization, scheduling, and delegation to overcome time management challenges and enhance productivity.
This course is part of the Career Success Specialization
Plan effectively to achieve your personal and professional goals
Recognize and overcome barriers to successful time management
Keep your sense of perspective to prevent and manage crises
Manage resources effectively and efficiently
- Task Management
- Management
- Planning
- Plan
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Welcome to Module 1 of Work Smarter, Not Harder. This module we will explore the difference between productive and unproductive work, the importance of prioritizing, and basics of time planning. We will also reflect together on some of our past work situations and create our own individual work plans.
Welcome to Module 2 of Work Smarter, Not Harder. This module we will discuss whether work/life balance is a myth and complete a work/life balance toolkit. We’ll also reflect on the time/money tradeoff and consider what tasks we may be able to hand off to others.
Welcome to Module 3 of Work Smarter, Not Harder. This module we’ll discuss the importance of timing and how to handle communications. We’ll share our personal experiences of time management as well as journal our energy levels to find when we’re most productive.
Welcome to the final module of Work Smarter, Not Harder. This module we’ll wrap up by exploring focus as a competitive advantage and the idea of multitasking. We’ll share our takeaways from the course and conclude with identifying our most common distractions.
Thank you for taking the time to put these together. The course is comprehensive and very useful. The instructor did such a good job that when the course ended... I felt sad. Congratulations!
I am grateful to attend to Coursera classes. The data gives brief and simple explanation understandable to brain.Which we can practice in day to day life , to increase efficiency in work and life
I learned alot from this time management course! I never knew I've been adding more tasks to my daily life than helping myself cope with all my organization stresses! this was indeed very helpful
Very practical tips and straight to the point items. I can't wait to apply all these tips in my real work, and I hope this will increase my productivity in work and personal life. Thank you.
This series of courses will help you build, develop and hone the essential skills needed to improve your employability and advancement in today’s dynamic workforce. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can also be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses to your individual and organizational needs.
