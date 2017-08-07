About this Course

177,693 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Plan effectively to achieve your personal and professional goals

  • Recognize and overcome barriers to successful time management

  • Keep your sense of perspective to prevent and manage crises

  • Manage resources effectively and efficiently

Skills you will gain

  • Task Management
  • Management
  • Planning
  • Plan
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(43,889 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WORK SMARTER, NOT HARDER: TIME MANAGEMENT FOR PERSONAL & PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTIVITY

View all reviews

About the Career Success Specialization

Career Success

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder